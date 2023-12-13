George Clooney Reveals How Son Roasted His Version of Batman

When it comes to live action versions of Batman, everyone has an opinion — about which actor portrayal of the Dark Knight is their favorite, which characterization is the worst, which one had the best or worst costume, the opinions about the iconic character are endless. On particular version of Batman that fans really have an opinion on, however, is George Clooney's Batman. The actor brought the character to life in Batman & Robin, but while there are plenty of fans who have strong opinions about Clooney's take on the character, it turns out that the actor's son has his own as well. Clooney recently told Jimmy Kimmel (via CinemaBlend) that his son roasted him for not being Batman anymore.

"My son's in love with Batman, right? He's in love with Batman," Clooney said. "That's all he talks about is Batman. And I'm like, 'You know I was Batman?' And he's like, 'Yeah, not anymore.'

Clooney Has Previously Shared What He Learned From His Time As Batman

Clooney played Batman just once in Joel Schumacher's 1997 film Batman & Robin and it's both a film and a take on Batman that hasn't exactly been a fan favorite, with many considering it one of Clooney's worst films. Back in 2021, Clooney revealed that what starring in the film taught him was that he needed to focus on scripts.

"I'd gotten killed for doing Batman & Robin and I understood for the first time — because quite honestly when I got Batman & Robin, I was just an actor getting an acting job and I was excited to play Batman — what I realized after that was that I was going to be held responsible for the movie itself not just my performance or what I was doing. So, I knew I needed to focus on better scripts, the script was the most important thing," he said.

What Is George Clooney's Latest Project?

Clooney's latest project is The Boys in the Boat, which is set to open in theaters on December 25th. Clooney directs the film which tells the story of the 1936 University of Washington men's eight rowing team that not only prevailed against Harvard and Yale as underdogs, but ultimately took gold in the 1936 Summer Olympics, defeating host Nazi Germany in the event.

The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name and stars Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. Mark L. Smith wrote the script. In addition to directing, Clooney is also producing the film alongside Grant Heslov and Donna Gigliotti.

"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," the film's official synopsis reads.