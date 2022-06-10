Keebler Introduces Jurassic World Dominion Inspired Fudge Stripes Cookies

✖

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with dinosaurs let loose into the wild, meaning that now, in the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion humans and dinosaurs have to coexist. Of course, dinosaurs in the wild mean that locating and tracking the creatures is imperative — the franchise did launch the DinoTracker.com website to facilitate that effort and allow fans to immerse themselves in Jurassic World Dominion's premise — but now snack fans can look for the dinosaurs somewhere else: on cookies. In celebration of Jurassic World Dominion, Keebler has released the limited-edition Keebler Fudge Stripes Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies, with each cookie featuring one of four dino track centers and more.

That's right, the dinosaurs have found the snacks. Each one of the new cookies features one of four tracks: velociraptor, brachiosaurus, t-rex, or triceratops. The cookies also feature terrain imprints on the cookie itself as well as an amber colored fudge stripe as an homage to the film's logo. The limited-edition cookies are available in 9.7 oz packages with a suggested retail of $3.99.

On top of the sweet new cookies, those who purchase three participating Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies in one transaction at participating stores or online in the U.S. between now and July 31st are eligible for a $5 Fandango movie reward as well as will be entered in a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Jurassic Backyard Theater.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as stars from the Jurassic Park films, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion opens in theaters on June 10th. Keebler's Fudge Stripes Chocolate Caramel Flavored Cookies are available now.

