Jurassic World Dominion Launches Dino Tracker to Locate Dinosaurs in the Wild

The ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom brought with it some game-changing ramifications for the Jurassic Park franchise, namely being that dinosaurs were let loose into the wild as opposed to being somewhat contained to islands. In honor of this development, Jurassic World Dominion has debuted the new DinoTracker.com website which identifies and locates a number of fictional dinosaur sightings around the world, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the premise of the upcoming sequel. In addition to tallying the various sightings, the site also offers audiences information about the various species, proving to be both an informative and entertaining database. Jurassic World Dominion lands in theaters on June 10th.

The Dino Tracker is run by the Department of Prehistoric Wildlife, which describes itself as "a global organization that publishes up-to-date reports on dinosaur encounters, user-submitted sightings, and vital information, to facilitate the co-existence of humans and dinosaurs on our planet. Formed in 2019, The DPW works with leading scientists, conservationists, and paleo-veterinarians around the world to ensure the protection of our human and prehistoric population."

The site also offers various warnings and protocols for what witnesses should do if they come face to face with any of the creatures, reminding viewers that the upcoming Dominion has entirely changed the status quo of the franchise and that it's not merely those who visit a Jurassic attraction who could find themselves in danger.

This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely, and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.

Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live -- and hunt -- alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action, and astonishing new visual effects.

