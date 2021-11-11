Keebler Launches Limited-Edition Gingerbread Fudge Stripes Cookies

We’re nearing the midpoint of November and with Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away, that also means we’re well into the holiday season – which in turn means it’s the season for holiday treats and flavors. Nestle Toll House recently released their holiday cookie dough flavors, but for those who want to be able to enjoy their treats without having to wait for them to bake, Keebler has a bit of holiday instant gratification for cookie lovers as well. This year the brand is offering a holiday take on their beloved Fudge Stripe cookies, the Gingerbread Fudge Stripes which are available now.



The cookie is a holiday-themed edition of the classic Fudge Stripe cookie and features a spiced cookie topped with vanilla fudge stripes. The cookies take their inspiration from gingerbread houses that are such a staple of the holiday season and are, of course, brought to cookie lovers with a bit of Elfin Magic courtesy of the Keebler Elves.



“The smell and taste of gingerbread instantly evokes memories of the holiday season, and our new Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies expand the Keebler portfolio with a delicious flavor option for small gatherings, baking or simply enjoying on their own,” Kristin Flood, Senior Brand Manager, Seasonal Cookies at Ferrara, said in a statement. “We’re excited to start the most wonderful time of the year with a limited-edition offering that joins our Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies family.”



This is just the latest special version of the beloved Fudge Stripes cookies Keebler has released recently. This fall, they released Keebler Pumpkin Spice Fudge Stripes cookies, returning the fan-favorites to store shelves for the first time since 2018. Last year, Keebler offered a different seasonal cookie, the Maple Crème Fudge Stripe cookie. That flavor paired a vanilla cookie with the maple crème fudge.



The Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies are hitting grocery store and retail store shelves nationwide now and sell for a suggested retail price of $3.99 per 9.7 oz. package. The cookies are available for a limited time only, however, so if pumpkin spice is your favorite, you’ll want to stock up.



Will you be checking out the Keebler Gingerbread Fudge Stripes cookies? What is your favorite holiday-themed treat? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!