Nestle Toll House Release Holiday Cookie Dough Flavors, Including Red Velvet and More

With October over and Spooky Season behind us, it’s time to look forward to the next big holiday – and while we love Thanksgiving, that’s not the one we’re talking about. We’re talking about the Christmas holiday season. It’s a festive time of year full of cheer and baked goods, including cookies, and Toll House has revealed their festive new cookie doughs and Morsels & More flavors that are hitting store shelves to help you spread holiday cheer – or just get in the holiday spirit yourself with some tasty snacks.



Starting in November (that’s this month!) cookie fans will be able to purchase four new festive dough flavors. That lineup includes Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough, Red Velvet Cookie Dough, Gingerbread Cookie Dough, Snow Day Cookie Dough, and Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More. You can check out the descriptions for each new offering below.



NEW NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More (8 oz., MSRP: $3.99, prices may vary by retailer): Add a hint of chocolate and peppermint to your favorite holiday treats with festive new NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Peppermint Hot Cocoa Morsels & More™. Made with a one-of-a-kind assortment of milk chocolate morsels, swirled peppermint squares, and mini marshmallows, this NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Morsels & More™ combination can elevate any holiday party’s baked goods.



NEW NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough (14 oz., MSRP: $2.99, prices may vary by retailer): Spruce up your holiday festivities this year with new NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough. Made with red & white peppermint chunks and indulgent cocoa cookie dough, this treat will take hot chocolate flavors from your cup to your cookies!



NEW NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Gingerbread Cookie Dough (14 oz., MSRP: $2.99, prices may vary by retailer): Sugar, spice, and everything nice, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Gingerbread Cookie Dough is the perfect treat to get you in the holiday spirit! This gingerbread cookie dough is topped with holiday sprinkles and shapes to help cookie lovers celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.



NEW NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE Snow Day Cookie Dough (14 oz., MSRP: $2.99, prices may vary by retailer): Just when you thought snow days couldn’t get any better, NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE is introducing its new Snow Day Cookie Dough – the perfect treat for a fun, wintery day spent at home. This white chip cookie dough – complete with snowflake sprinkles and sugar crystals – is best enjoyed when cuddled up warm and cozy by the fire.



Also returning is the fan-favorite M&M’s Minis Holiday Cookie Dough. Back by popular demand, deck the halls with this festive NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE M&M’S Minis Holiday Cookie Dough, which brings together two fan-favorites! Sugar cookie dough meets red and green Holiday M&M’S Minis candies to deliver a seasonally delicious treat that’s sure to please.



As has been the case with previous seasonal releases from Toll House, these holiday offerings are limited edition, which means you’ll want to get them sooner rather than later, but with the season only having just begun, you should have plenty of time to try all the varieties. It is cookie season, after all.