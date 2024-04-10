Kevin Costner Opens Up on Possible Yellowstone Return for Final Episodes

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner isn't shutting the door on a return to the series before things wrap-up. The John Dutton actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the last episodes of Yellowstone at CinemaCon. While he's focused on Horizon: An American Saga, the actor knows people are wondering about the fate of the Paramount Network juggernaut. It's clear Costner would love to come back to tie things into a bow for Dutton. But, the right opportunity hasn't presented itself yet. There's a ton of money at stake, but it seems like Taylor Sheridan might have to let go of some control as well. So, the future, as ever, remains uncertain.

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," Costner explained when asked about returning to the wildly popular series. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Yellowstone Is Ready For One More Ride

(Photo: Paramount Network)

All the fans out there patiently waiting for Season 5's conclusion have a lot to look forward to. Well, that's true if you ask Kelly Reilly. She talked to Radio Times recently about the finale and how things are shaping up for Yellowstone's final frame. The actress is absolutely ecstatic for fans to see this whole thing come to a close. In the star's opinion, the fans are going to be really impressed by the last episodes of Yellowstone. Now, that's not going to happen for a while now. The SAG/Writers strike last year means that they're hustling trying to play catch-up. But, if the viewers can hold tight for just a bit longer, the rewards are there!

"Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," Reilly told the outlet. "We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

Do you think he'll make it back for the last episodes? Let us know down in the comments!