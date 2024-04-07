Yellowstone Star Offers Disappointing Season 5 Update

Yellowstone is supposed to return for the rest of its fifth and final season later this year, but a lot of details about the popular Paramount Network series remain up in the air — and the latest update from one of its stars is a little disappointing. Country star Lainey Wilson — who also appears in the Taylor Sheridan-created series, recently told Fox News (via Collider) that she is still waiting to find out what is happening with the rest of the final season, suggesting that she and other members of the cast haven't yet been called back to work.

"I'm still waiting to find out what's happening with Yellowstone," Wilson said. "I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly the other day and, you know, we'll see what happens. Once they give us the call — we're there."

What is Going on With Yellowstone?

At this point, a lot of things about the final episodes of Yellowstone are a mystery. Production on the series is reportedly set to begin soon, though an official date hasn't been announced. It's also been reported that the end of the current series will segue into a Yellowstone sequel that is reported to star Matthew McConaughey and Michelle Pfeiffer as well as members of the current Yellowstone cast, though which if any of those original stars have signed on is up in the air.

There have also been reports that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton on the series, wants to return for the final episodes of the series, though a return could be complicated as the final episodes have already been written with Sheridan having written Costner's character of the show. Costner reportedly parted ways with the series over schedule issues as Costner shot his Warner Bros. western epic, Horizon.

How Will Yellowstone End?

What we do know about Yellowstone's final episodes is that whatever is in store, per star Kelly Reilly, fans are in for a fun time. Reilly previously teased that she's looking forward to fans seeing the final episodes.

"Gosh, I'm really looking forward to them [the fans] having them [the last episodes]," Reilly explained. "We can only shoot this show in the summer because when winter comes in Montana from November through till May, it's snowing – and shooting this show in the snow with horses, it's just not possible. So, we have one window and last year we lost it because of the actors' strike. So I'm looking forward to them having the show back. I look forward to giving them their show back and look forward to ending it."

Are you looking forward to the final episodes of Yellowstone? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.