Kevin Smith Reveals Opening Date For New Secret Stash Location

At the end of 2020, Kevin Smith announced that Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book shop in Red Bank, New Jersey would be moving to a new location. The shop lived in its Red Bank location for more than 20 years and Smith explained that it would be moving right down the street. Last month, Smith shared that the opening was slightly pushed back, but he took to Twitter today to reveal that the new location officially has an opening date.

"The brand new edition of @The_SecretStash opens THIS MONDAY, 2/22 at 65 Broad Street in Red Bank, NJ! The doors swing wide at 10am, (with a Covid maximum of 11 people allowed in the store at a time)! Come see the magic made by @OEodonnell7! Grand Opening ceremony next month," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

"After two decades at 35 Broad Street in Red Bank, @The_SecretStash - legendary comic book and pop culture emporium - will be closing her doors forever... and then re-opening right down the block at 65 Broad Street! We been in business 23 years but we’re trying to get to 37," Smith previously teased on Twitter. The director also included a video in which he talked about the location’s history and scared us into thinking the closure was permanent. However, he went on to announce that the store is only moving one block over.

"We’re going to a bigger space, kids," Smith shared. He added, "Come through the door, see the ole girl one last time before we close the doors after the holidays." The grand opening for the new location will take place in February. They even have a fun plan for Buddy Christ, the prop from Dogma that lives in the store. You can check out Smith’s full video here.

In addition to plugging the Jay and Silent Bob Secret Stash location, Smith has also been sharing a lot of memories from the set of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, which turns 20 this year.

Do you plan to visit Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash's new location? Tell us in the comments!