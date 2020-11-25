Kevin Smith Announces Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash Is Moving

✖

Kevin Smith is known for many things ranging from his career as a director to playing Silent Bob to hosting various podcasts and owning some exciting businesses. Smith's latest project has been opening Mooby's pop-up restaurants around North America, but it's his Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book shop in Red Bank, New Jersey that's been one of his longest ventures. The store celebrated its 20th anniversary back in 2017 and it's had some fun upgrades since. Smith took to Twitter today to announce that the store is staying in business, but will be moving to a new location.

“After two decades at 35 Broad Street in Red Bank, @The_SecretStash - legendary comic book and pop culture emporium - will be closing her doors forever... and then re-opening right down the block at 65 Broad Street! We been in business 23 years but we’re trying to get to 37," Smith teased on Twitter. The director also included a video in which he talked about the location’s history and scared us into thinking the closure was permanent. However, he goes on to announce that the store is only moving one block over.

"We’re going to a bigger space, kids," Smith shares. He goes on to say that fans of Comic Book Men and more have December to take one last glimpse at the famous location. “Come through the door, see the ole girl one last time before we close the doors after the holidays,” Smith adds. The grand opening for the new location will take place at the beginning of January. They even have a fun plan for Buddy Christ, the pop from Dogma that lives in the store. You can check out Smith’s full video below:

As for Smith's other business, Mooby's, the pop-up is being moved to various cities and even recently made its way to Toronto in Canada. Back in September, ComicBook.com paid a visit to the Mooby’s in New Jersey and spoke to Smith about his pop-up journey.

"We honestly thought we'd be done in Los Angeles, and then folks here at Gianni's reached out," Smith explained. "It's a gift, not only to be able to do this in the hometown, like where [Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash] is right down the street and stuff. And we get so much, so we can have a mini Stash here at the same time. Like this Jersey version of Mooby's is now turning this into something real, because without the Jersey version, it would only happen in WeHo, and people would've been like, 'All right, well. Of course. They do that sort of thing there.'"

