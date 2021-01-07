Kevin Smith Provides Update on Secret Stash’s New Location

✖

Back in November, director Kevin Smith announced that Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book shop in Red Bank, New Jersey would be moving to a new location. "We’re going to a bigger space, kids," Smith shared in a video. After two decades, the comic book shop is closing its doors at 35 Broad Street in Red Bank to move right down the street at 65 Broad Street. Smith originally shared that the new location would be open at the beginning of January, but his latest update says the date has been pushed back a bit.

"Bad news: It’s been slow getting building permits, so our new Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash won’t be open until first week in February. Good news: You now have one more month to visit @The_SecretStash Classic - as seen in 7 seasons of @ComicBookMenAMC - at 35 Broad Street," Smith shared on Twitter. You can view the post below:

Bad news:

It’s been slow getting building permits, so our new Jay & Silent Bob’s Secret Stash won’t be open until first week in February.

Good news:

You now have one more month to visit @The_SecretStash Classic - as seen in 7 seasons of @ComicBookMenAMC - at 35 Broad Street! pic.twitter.com/EFoGcZprub — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 4, 2021

As for Smith's other business, Mooby's, the pop-up is being moved to various cities and even recently made its way to Toronto in Canada. Back in September, ComicBook.com paid a visit to the Mooby’s in New Jersey and spoke to Smith about his pop-up journey.

"We honestly thought we'd be done in Los Angeles, and then folks here at Gianni's reached out," Smith explained. "It's a gift, not only to be able to do this in the hometown, like where [Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash] is right down the street and stuff. And we get so much, so we can have a mini Stash here at the same time. Like this Jersey version of Mooby's is now turning this into something real, because without the Jersey version, it would only happen in WeHo, and people would've been like, 'All right, well. Of course. They do that sort of thing there.'"

It's not all stores with Smith, though. The director also has plans to revisit two of his most famous films: Clerks and Mallrats. Clerks III is set to go into production following the completion of Twilight of the Mallrats, which means principal photography could begin sometime in 2022.

Have you been to Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash? Tell us in the comments!