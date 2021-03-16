Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Green Doughnuts on St. Patrick's Day

✖

It's almost St. Patrick's Day, but doughnut fans might be feeling a little extra lucky. Krispy Kreme has released a new Luck O'the Doughnuts collection of new, St. Patrick's Day themed treats but more than that, fans can get green O'riginal Glazed doughnuts on Tuesday, March 16th and Wednesday, March 17th -- and customers who visit participating Krispy Kreme locations on those two days while wearing green will get a free green doughnut.

The new Luck O'the Dougnuts collection features "the four most charming luck-filled doughnuts". There's the Lucky Unicorn, an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated as a magical unicorn, the Lucky Leprechaun, a Cookies and Kreme filled doughnut dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a lucky leprechaun hat, the Lucky Gold Coins, an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend, and the Lucky Sprinkles, an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

As for the O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts, these are a returning St. Patrick's Day item for Krispy Kreme and taste just like the regular Original Glazed, just with a fun green spin.

“Come get a taste of our Luck O’ the Doughnuts Collection now through St. Patrick’s Day. And to top it off, on March 16th and 17th, you’ll get a free, delicious green O’riginal Glazed doughnut if you wear green!” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena.

To get the free O'riginal Glazed doughnut, all you have to do is stop by a participating Krispy Kreme location -- either in-store, via pick up, or in the drive-thru -- and wear green. No purchase necessary. If one simply isn't enough, you can buy them by the dozen as well.

This is Krispy Kreme's latest free doughnut as well as its latest collection. Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme gave away a free Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of an Original Glazed Dozen and in February, they had a special Valentine's Day doughnut collection.

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day doughnuts? Let us know in the comments.