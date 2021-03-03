Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts All Week

✖

If you happen to be a doughnut lover, Krispy Kreme has a very sweet deal for you. The popular doughnut company is giving away a free Original Glazed Dozen with the purchase of an Original Glazed dozen this week only. That's it, no catch, just a straightforward buy one, get one deal that doughnut fans will want to take advantage of. The brand announced the deal on social media earlier this week, as well as on their website, writing, “at Krispy Kreme, we’re calling this week the best one yet. Get a FREE Original Glazed® Dozen with an Original Glazed® Dozen purchase from 3/1 – 3/7. Any time the craving hits. Any time you want to experience melt-in-your-mouth glazey goodness. Any time you want to share a dozen smiles with friends or family.”

This Week Only‼️ FREE Original Glazed Dozen with an #OriginalGlazed Dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 TODAY through Sunday 3/7! Participating US shops only. Ask for it at shop or enter promo code: BOGODOZEN online! Subject to product availability. All info here https://t.co/yX6fjv3U7m pic.twitter.com/ICutGClWOV — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 1, 2021

From now through Sunday, March 7th, participating Krispy Kreme stores in the United States (Canadian locations are not participating) are offering the buy one, get one deal -- you'll want to make sure that you check your local Krispy Kreme to ensure they are participating. Then, in order to indulge in your free dozen, all you have to do is use the promo code BOGODOZEN on your order through the Krispy Kreme website for takeout, drive-thru, or even delivery. In-shop purchases are available as well.

This is far from the first time that Krispy Kreme has given away free doughnuts. Last month, to celebrate the landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover, Krispy Kreme offered a free, limited-edition Mars Doughnut to those who participated in the space agency's "Send Your Name to Mars" program and signed up for the Mars 2020 mission. In November, Krispy Kreme also gave delivery drivers a free Original Glazed dozen as a way to say thank you to the delivery workers who function as Santa's little helpers during the holiday season.

For those who plan to take advantage of Krispy Kreme's buy one, get one Original Glazed dozen deal, there are a few details to keep in mind. According to the website, in-store purchases have a limit of 4 while online orders are limited to 1. Promo code is required for online orders and the Times Square flagship location is not participating, nor or Canadian shops. The deal is also only good through Sunday, March 7th.

Will you be taking advantage of Krispy Kreme's free Original Glazed dozen deal? Let us know in the comments.