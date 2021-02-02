Krispy Kreme Releases New Heart-Shaped Valentine Collection

✖

It's February and that means Valentine's Day is coming up in just a couple of weeks and to help spread the love this holiday, Krispy Kreme has released their new Valentine's Day collection as well as "Dough-Notes", a custom Valentine's Day dozen box designed to look like a post-marked letter filled with 12, heart-shaped doughnuts to celebrate love and appreciation.

Available as of February 1st, the new Valentine's Day collection includes four new heart-shaped doughnuts that come in four flavors. First up is the Sprinkled Heart, a doughnut filled with Cake Batter Kreme and dipped in red icing topped with heart sprinkles. There's the Sugar Cookie Heart doughnut filled with Sugar Cookie Kreme and dipped and drizzled with white icing and sprinkled with a Valentine's sugar blend. The Strawberries & Kreme Heart is filled with Strawberries & Kreme, dipped in strawberry icing, and decorated with a sugar piece heart, and the Chocolate Caramel Heart is filled with Caramel Kreme and dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with white icing, and then topped with Valentine confetti sprinkles.

As for sending some of those special Valentine doughnuts in a "Dough-Note", customers can utilize Krispy Kreme's new delivery option by ordering online. It's an option that allows customers to "share the love" even for those who are far away.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

“Valentine’s Day marks another holiday that many of us will be spending apart from our loved ones, but we still want to show people how much they mean to us,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “So, we’ve created these new heart-shaped doughnuts and ‘Dough-Notes’ to help fans share their full hearts with anyone who has a special place in theirs.”

Will you be checking out Krispy Kreme's Valentine's Day collection? Let us know in the comments.