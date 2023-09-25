Late Night Shows Set to Return After Writers' Strike Officially Ends

Now that it appears the writers' strike is in its final days, late-night television will soon start gearing up for its return to television. A new trade report says shows across the format will likely get back to work just days after members of the Writers Guild of America ratify the new agreement with the AMPTP.

First reported by Deadline, late-night shows will be able to produce new episodes even though SAG-AFTRA is still on strike given the programming isn't struck by actors. While shows will be taped, it's expected appearances by actors will be few and far between as members of SAG-AFTRA are still prohibited from helping promote struck properties.

Details are scarce on the WGA's new deal, though the guild called it "exceptional" in a letter to members on Sunday evening.

"What we have won in this contract – most particularly, everything we have gained since May 2nd – is due to the willingness of this membership to exercise its power, to demonstrate its solidarity, to walk side-by-side, to endure the pain and uncertainty of the past 146 days. It is the leverage generated by your strike, in concert with the extraordinary support of our union siblings, that finally brought the companies back to the table to make a deal," the letter read.

It added, "We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

As nothing's been signed, the strike is still a ways from over. Though the tentative agreement is in place and lawyers are drawing up contracts, the WGA reminded its members the group is still on strike until a deal is ratified; the group has, however, suspended picketing efforts for the time being.

"To be clear, no one is to return to work until specifically authorized to by the Guild. We are still on strike until then. But we are, as of today, suspending WGA picketing. Instead, if you are able, we encourage you to join the SAG-AFTRA picket lines this week," the WGA letter concluded. "Finally, we appreciated your patience as you waited for news from us — and had to fend off rumors — during the last few days of the negotiation. Please wait for further information from the Guild. We will have more to share with you in the coming days, as we finalize the contract language and go through our unions' processes."