Hollywood Celebrates Tentative WGA Deal to End Writers' Strike
Writers everywhere are ecstatic about the tentative WGA deal.
At long last, the writers' strike may finally be coming to an end. On Sunday night, the Writers Guild of America announced that they had reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. If/when the terms of the new deal are ratified by its members, writers will be able to return to work. After 146 days of strike, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.
As soon as news of the tentative deal broke, social media erupted with celebratory messages and excitement from writers all over the industry. Actors, filmmakers, and crew members also joined in the celebrations, as this strike ending likely means a big step forward for union workers in Hollywood.
From Adam Conover to Mike Flanagan to Ming-Na Wen, so many people flooded social media with messages of joy about the potential end of this lengthy strike.
You can check out some of the initial reactions to the deal news below!
We Did It
We did it. We have a tentative deal.
Over the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible. Thank you. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/KfzVKoPMPz— Adam Conover (@adamconover) September 25, 2023
E.T.
We Won
I wish I hadn't blocked all the people who said we would lose or they'd just find outside writers or just use AI and we'd be replaced.
Then why didn't they?
Why didn't they?
Why didn't they continue on without us?
Cause we aren't replaceable.
And they know this.
We won.— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) September 25, 2023
Great News
Woohoo! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Great news and congrats to #wga working out a deal with #amptp.
Now it's our turn! Stay strong, @sagaftra !👊🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/UfDtwbjSpL— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) September 25, 2023
Hell Yes
Hell yes https://t.co/VmtETfn9UV— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) September 25, 2023
Shouts
shouts to @WGAWest and @WGAEast for everything. solidarity to all the other unions fighting for workers— Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 25, 2023
So Very Proud
So very proud of the incredible work so many writers did, and the support of IASTE, Teamsters, SAG and DGA in getting us here. We have a deal. https://t.co/4Cwpm3KV6B— Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) September 25, 2023
Back to the Dojo
Hell to the yeah! Thank you to the WGA negotiating committee! Ready to get back into the dojo! #WGA #CobraKai https://t.co/pWBsPUz638— Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 25, 2023
Absolute Best
Per, #WGA, below.— Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 25, 2023
Netflix Strike Captains, YOU ARE THE ABSOLUTE BEST. We need a closing moment. pic.twitter.com/K3zkeuIl6z
Let's Make a Deal
