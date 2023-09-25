Hollywood Celebrates Tentative WGA Deal to End Writers' Strike

At long last, the writers' strike may finally be coming to an end. On Sunday night, the Writers Guild of America announced that they had reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. If/when the terms of the new deal are ratified by its members, writers will be able to return to work. After 146 days of strike, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.

As soon as news of the tentative deal broke, social media erupted with celebratory messages and excitement from writers all over the industry. Actors, filmmakers, and crew members also joined in the celebrations, as this strike ending likely means a big step forward for union workers in Hollywood.

From Adam Conover to Mike Flanagan to Ming-Na Wen, so many people flooded social media with messages of joy about the potential end of this lengthy strike.

You can check out some of the initial reactions to the deal news below!