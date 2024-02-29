Lay's and IHOP Team Up for Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Frooty Potato Chips

If you've spent any time on social media, you've probably seen some genuinely wild and imaginative fake snack food ideas. Fans and sometimes even brands themselves love to come up with crazy ideas just for fun. But every so often, a snack food pops up that seems like it would be one of those fake, joke offerings only to end up being real and that's the case with IHOP's latest collaboration, Earlier this week, IHOP and Lays unveiled what might just be the weirdest snack food collab to date that just so happens to be real: Lay's X IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Frooty potato chips. Yes, they're real and they're available at Walmart now.

The new Lay's X IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity is said to feature the flavor of IHOP pancakes with sweet notes of strawberries and maple syrup finished with the subtle flavor of bacon to give the chips a savory balance. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the flavor was translated from the plate to the chip via a customized seasoning mix that was created by IHOP Chef Art Carl along with Frito-Lay's R&D and culinary teams.

The Lay's X IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity are a limited time offering and are available at Walmart currently for those who are curious enough to give them a try.

Lays Recently Unveiled Another New Flavor

Lay's also recently unveiled another new flavor: Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey, a take on the Hot Honey trend.

"As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay's is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors," Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America, offered in a press release. "From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

Will you be trying the Lay's X IHOP Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity chips? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.