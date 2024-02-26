Lay's Unveils New Sweet & Spicy Honey Flavor

The Lay's family is expanding by one. The chipmaker has officially announced Lay's Sweet & Spicy Honey, the company's take on the Hot Honey craze that's dominating all things fast-food and snacking. In fact, Lay's has even filed a new trademark for the flavor combination, calling it "Swicy."

"As a leader in flavor innovation, Lay's is always on the lookout for the latest trends to inspire our next potato chip flavors," Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods North America, offered in a press release. "From condiments to cocktails to restaurant menus, the Swicy food trend is everywhere now, so we're excited to bring this unique combination of flavors to life in potato chip form for fans of sweet heat."

And found!!



New Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey Chips spotted at Mariano’s(not exclusive).👀



(Thanks Charlie👍🏻)



Yay or nay👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pTqyHDPr4Q — Markie Devo (@markie_devo) February 7, 2024

Although launching after Valentine's Day, Lay's is working with Love Is Blind stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton to help promote the brand. The couple is partnering with Lay's to oversee the company's #SwicyMarryMeMeal contest, encouraging couples to create their favorite food and share it on social media with the hashtag. The winner of the campaign will receive $1,000 to put towards the "ultimate date night."

"One of our favorite things to do is get creative in the kitchen, and we're so excited to celebrate the month of love with Lay's while showcasing our sweet and spicy personalities," added Hamilton. "Trust me – amazing things can happen when a little bit of heat meets a hint of sweet, much like our relationship!"

"Our Swicy recipe perfectly embodies my spicy personality and Cameron's sweet side, making it an amazing meal for our special date nights," Speed-Hamilton continued. "I love that Lay's is bringing couples together to spice things up and inspiring them to get Swicy in the kitchen."

The contest goes through March 6th. Full details are here.