The Internet Doesn't Know What to Think of Lay's Groundhog Day Commercials

Frito Lay's Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial has a lot of fans confused. The chip brand released the ad starring Stephen Tobolowsky, the actor who featured in the 1993 comedy alongside Bill Murray. Just like a groundhog day, Ned Ryerson is a insurance agent stuck in a time loop. Weirdly enough he buys Lays potato chips, but they're always a slightly different flavor. The real Hook of these commercials is that there are eight different versions of the ad. You can see how people sitting at home would be confused by basically the same clip with minor difference is eight times in some succession. Ryan Reynolds was enlisted with his company Maximum Effort to help bring this strange Super Bowl spot to life.

"Creativity is at the core of everything we do at Maximum Effort and that allows us to bring fun ideas to life over, and over, and over again." said Ryan Reynolds, Co-Founder, Maximum Effort. "We are excited to entertain our consumers with an unconventional series of custom spots that play on the theme of an iconic film and day."

