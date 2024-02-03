The Internet Doesn't Know What to Think of Lay's Groundhog Day Commercials
These Groundhog Day commercials have the Internet talking.
Frito Lay's Groundhog Day Super Bowl commercial has a lot of fans confused. The chip brand released the ad starring Stephen Tobolowsky, the actor who featured in the 1993 comedy alongside Bill Murray. Just like a groundhog day, Ned Ryerson is a insurance agent stuck in a time loop. Weirdly enough he buys Lays potato chips, but they're always a slightly different flavor. The real Hook of these commercials is that there are eight different versions of the ad. You can see how people sitting at home would be confused by basically the same clip with minor difference is eight times in some succession. Ryan Reynolds was enlisted with his company Maximum Effort to help bring this strange Super Bowl spot to life.
"Creativity is at the core of everything we do at Maximum Effort and that allows us to bring fun ideas to life over, and over, and over again." said Ryan Reynolds, Co-Founder, Maximum Effort. "We are excited to entertain our consumers with an unconventional series of custom spots that play on the theme of an iconic film and day."
"Creativity is at the core of everything we do at Frito-Lay and that allows us to bring fun ideas to life over, and over, and over again." said Chris Bellinger, Chief Creative Officer, Frito-Lay. "We are excited to entertain our consumers with an unconventional series of custom spots that play on the theme of an iconic film and day."
@LAYS love the Groundhog Day ads with Stephen Tobolowsky “Ned Ryerson” so funny. Made me grab my bag of Lay’s I just bought. 😊— MeshellM (@MeshellM) February 3, 2024
Shoutout to @LAYS an awesome display of their lays flavors in these Groundhog Day commercials. Hilarious!— I love when you count me out (@Xwb0218) February 3, 2024
@LAYS fantastic commercials for Groundhog Day!!!— Dan (@dherbert8) February 3, 2024
@LAYS …The “Groundhog Day” commercials airing repeatedly on Groundhog Day are wicked clever. Well done!@LAYS …The “Groundhog Day” commercials airing repeatedly on Groundhog Day are wicked clever. Well done! #MarketingGenius #betyoucantwatchjustone #herewegoagain pic.twitter.com/UCSm0v3Ihv— Rhonda Minton (@rhondaminton) February 3, 2024
I wonder if @LAYS has any adverti$ing money left after their Groundhog Day run. #AllThoseChips— 𝓢𝓺𝓾𝓲𝓻𝓻𝓮𝓵! (@Squirrelly_yep) February 3, 2024
@LAYS I love you chips but I hate your latest commercial. It is a Groundhog Day nightmare.— Deborah Ballard (@dballard1117) February 3, 2024
They're playing a Steven Tobolowsky commercial during Groundhog Day. Ned Ryerson is selling Lays instead of insurance. pic.twitter.com/H3QOSWxcM6— Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) February 3, 2024
Okay, the @LAYS Groundhog Day commercials have already gotten seriously annoying.— Mark Olwick (@markolwick) February 3, 2024