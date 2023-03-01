MTN DEW Making Alcoholic Version of Popular Flavor

Just over a year ago, MTN DEW made a serious splash by announcing a partnership with the Boston Beer Company that'd result in an alcoholic version of the iconic citrus soda. At its initial announcement, Hard MTN DEW announced three flavors: regular, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. Not far after was the unveiling of HARD Baja Blast, an alcoholic take on one of the brand's most popular flavors. Now, another Hard MTN DEW is on the way, riffing on a flavor profile just as popular as Baja Blast.

Wednesday, officials unveiled Hard MTN DEW Livewire, a booze-filled take that combines classic DEW flavors with oranges. Since Baja Blast was available once the product launched, Hard MTN DEW Livewire is officially the first addition to the lineup.

"Since the launch of HARD MTN DEW, we've pushed boundaries and challenged convention, even going so far as to marry a fan to show our love and commitment to HARD DEW Nation," Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for HARD MTN DEW said in the announcement. "To launch new HARD MTN DEW Livewire, we're inviting fans to celebrate spring break with us in the least conventional way possible. In the one place synonymous with both oranges and everyone being definitely over 21, we're ready to party like only HARD DEW can."

In addition to the launchg of the new Livewire, the brands are also hosting a massive launch contest in the form of the "Definitely Over 21" launch party. Hosted at a retirement community in Florida, the party will only be open to people aged 55 and over...plus one person who wins the Definitely Over 21 contest.

"To say goodbye to the winter blues and hello to the new king of citrus, the 'Definitely Over 21' party will be a spring break bash as electric as the flavor itself. Beginning Wednesday, March 1, fans can enter for the chance to celebrate the introduction of HARD MTN DEW Livewire with a mature spring break unlike any other," the brand says in its release. "Visit DefinitelyOver21.com and tell us how you'd spend your spring break at a retirement community with HARD MTN DEW, open now through March 10."

Hard MTN DEW Livewire will be available wherever Hard DEW is sold. HARD MTN DEW is currently available for purchase in Florida, Iowa, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Las Vegas, and Virginia.