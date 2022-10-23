MTN DEW to Reveal VooDew 4 Flavor on Halloween

By Adam Barnhardt

October is moving right along and MTN DEW is about to make the revelation of the season. For the fourth straight year, the soda brand released a new VooDew flavor to coincide with Halloween. As with the previous three years, this year's iteration also came in a cloudy white hue while being labeled as a mystery flavor. Now, MTN DEW has announced it's finally announcing what the exact flavor of the VooDew nectar is in the perfect way possible: on All Hallow's Eve.

The past three VooDew flavors have been a twist on classic Halloween treats. VooDew 1 (2019) kicked things off with a candy corn concoction while VooDew 2 (2020) and VooDew 3 (2021) were revealed as "fruit candy explosion" and "fruit chew candy," respectively.

There are two first this year for the VooDew line too. For the first time ever, MTN DEW released a Zero Sugar version of the VooDew brand. Not only that, but come October 24th, DEW fiends will also be able to purchase a new pack of the previous VooDew flavors for nostalgia's sake.

This year, the consensus has circled a sour candy such as Sour Patch Kids or the like. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Starburst

prevnext

Swedish Fish

prevnext

Pixie Sticks

prevnext

Gimme a Baja

prevnext

Lemonheads

prevnext

Melted Sour Skittles

prev
Start the Conversation

of