MTN DEW to Reveal VooDew 4 Flavor on Halloween
October is moving right along and MTN DEW is about to make the revelation of the season. For the fourth straight year, the soda brand released a new VooDew flavor to coincide with Halloween. As with the previous three years, this year's iteration also came in a cloudy white hue while being labeled as a mystery flavor. Now, MTN DEW has announced it's finally announcing what the exact flavor of the VooDew nectar is in the perfect way possible: on All Hallow's Eve.
The past three VooDew flavors have been a twist on classic Halloween treats. VooDew 1 (2019) kicked things off with a candy corn concoction while VooDew 2 (2020) and VooDew 3 (2021) were revealed as "fruit candy explosion" and "fruit chew candy," respectively.
There are two first this year for the VooDew line too. For the first time ever, MTN DEW released a Zero Sugar version of the VooDew brand. Not only that, but come October 24th, DEW fiends will also be able to purchase a new pack of the previous VooDew flavors for nostalgia's sake.
This year, the consensus has circled a sour candy such as Sour Patch Kids or the like. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Starburst
prevnext
I have just tried Mountain Dew VooDew 4, and I like it!
I'm thinking Starburst. pic.twitter.com/5XDCt5kGxC— Brian Arnold, Crypt Keeper (@phillyradiogeek) September 23, 2022
Swedish Fish
prevnext
@MountainDew if that Voodew 4 mystery flavor isn’t Swedish Fish, then I’ll go to work with my clothes on backwards.— Steve in PA🤘😁🤘 (@stevilmetalhead) September 23, 2022
Pixie Sticks
prevnext
Tweeting for once cause my mom wants the prize and I’m really sure of my family’s guess. #voodew #voodew4 My guess is orange flavored pixie sticks.— Joshua Harris (@JoshuaH50911700) September 24, 2022
Gimme a Baja
prevnext
Mtn Dew VooDew 4 is good, but not as good as Baja Blast.— Bada Bing❗️ (@drewteeter85) September 25, 2022
Sour Keys
prevnext
My guess is Sour Keys! @MountainDew #mountaindew #voodew4 #voodew2022 #dothedew pic.twitter.com/PCWUB2nkmm— Nic (@AirAficionado) October 5, 2022
Lemonheads
prevnext
So lemonheads? 🤔#voodew #voodew4 #mtndew pic.twitter.com/4HcXj7zICZ— Jєʏ♒️ (@MrMuzikMan21) October 13, 2022
Melted Sour Skittles
prev
Finally found VooDew #4, tastes like melted Sour Skittles. Super duper candy-tasting, which makes sense for a Halloween Dew. As strong as Major Melon, which tasted like a dissolved Jolly Rancher. Most people would probably hate this, but I'm just built different. pic.twitter.com/9lsAYhsA6v— Mr. Too Damn Scared (@dangheckfrick) October 13, 2022