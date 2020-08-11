YouTuber Logan Paul Offers Open Challenge for a Wrestling Match, Pro Wrestlers Respond

✖

YouTuber Logan Paul took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a bizarre challenge — he'll put down $10,000 and give it to any online influencer who can beat him in a wrestling match. Paul likely meant amateur wrestling since he competed in that sport while growing up, but the challenge wound up catching the attention of various pro wrestlers from promotions like AEW, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Paul previously competed in boxing, losing a six-round fight to fellow YouTuber KSI back in November 2019.

.@LoganPaul our team will also put up 10k https://t.co/ZqqWNKclMq — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 11, 2020

Mickie James and Logan Paul?? Dream match pic.twitter.com/PWqfUjP5j8 — . (@aliciasglow) August 11, 2020

How about a Wrestler under the influence? https://t.co/72s6TnJSC8 — Session Moth Martina🍻 マーティナセッション (@mothfromdaflats) August 11, 2020

HAHAHA GET READY TO EAT AN ELBOW DROP JACKASS https://t.co/ReQsflG9rV — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) August 11, 2020

Please stop tagging me in that Logan Paul shit, that’s not how pro wrestling works.

Pay me $10k and I will gladly lose to you. — RJ City (@RJCity1) August 11, 2020

BEEFCASTLE CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE https://t.co/wFCIvsNOZ4 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) August 11, 2020

Sounds like donation money to me! Leggo!! https://t.co/sB7Ol5nd8d — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) August 11, 2020

So me? https://t.co/2cB0zyn8Mv — Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 11, 2020

Back in March Paul posted a lengthy rant on his Instagram story, hinting that he might be moving on from his platform on YouTube.

“YouTube’s dope,” Paul’s post began. “Internet based content is awesome. But I have a deep desire to do MORE. Stand-up. Comedy. Music. Directing. Films. Writing.”

“I’m just stuck in a loop where my stupid millennial brain is so satisfied with the instant gratification that social media provides,” he explained. “Post a vlog. Get views. Post a pic. Get likes…it’s like I’ve been conditioned to lack the patience of investing in deeper art of entertainment.”

“Do I continue making internet s–? Or do I take 1-2 years of low-profile character building to become a super entertainer?” he questioned. “I don’t want to be a youtuber for the rest of my life. F– that. In fact, I think being a “youtuber” I whack…it’s a very limiting pigeonhole that will not provide the longevity of stardom im looking for…SOME1 GIVE ME ANSWERS PLS.”

Meanwhile, Paul's brother Jake Paul found himself in trouble with the law last week when the FBI raided his mansion.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.