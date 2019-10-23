Watch: Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather’s Family is Just Using KSI for Their YouTube Channel

The boxing rematch between YouTube personalities Logan Paul and KSI (Olajide Olatunji) is still a few weeks away, but the trash talk between Paul and his opponent’s trainers has already begun. KSI’s fight team includes Jeff Mayweather, uncle of legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, which Paul took issue with during a recent TMZ Sports interview.

“I think the Mayweathers are smart. I think they know if they put KSI’s name in a video, they’ll get views on their YouTube channel. It’s a business move, Jake [Paul] said it. I’m pretty sure Floyd Mayweather, or any of the Mayweathers, don’t give a f— if he wins or loses that fight, but you’ve got those views on that YouTube channel.”

Paul then joked that Justin Bieber would be in attendance for the fight, which is booked for Nov. 9 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Paul and KSI’s first bout back in Aug. 2018, which reportedly drew tens of millions of dollars in revenue, ended in a majority draw.

The Mayweather family channel, titled Mayweather Boxing, has uploaded numerous videos featuring KSI. The latest, which dropped on Tuesday, has more than 340,000 views as of this writing.

Back in December Paul tried to campaign for UFC president Dana White to sign him to the mixed martial arts promotion.

“I think the UFC is built on a model of people watching people fight,” Paul said in a separate TMZ interview. “I can fight, there’s no doubt about that and I will train whatever amount of dedication I need to train to fight in the UFC. Dedicated as f***. If I get the opportunity to fight in the UFC that’s my life. For the next 6 or 8 months, whatever it is, that’s my life, that’s my focus. Look I’m not like a professional fighter, so I know I’m not going to be an idiot and pretend that I can get in the ring with someone who’s gonna rip my f— head off.”

Back in May Paul released a video calling out KSI, saying he’d win their rematch.

“KSI, I’m coming for you! I’m coming for you KSI,” he said. “Let me say some other s—. Any f—ing YouTuber who thinks they want to step up after I beat KSI’s ass, you better start training now son, because it’s going to be lethal! I’m going to be ruthless!”

Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images