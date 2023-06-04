Lucky Charms Unveils Hidden Dragon Cereal With New "Marshmallow-Revealing Technology"

Lucky Charms is making breakfast just a little more magical, this time by bringing a mythical creature to its latest cereal. General Mills has announced the launch of Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal, a new take on the beloved and iconic Lucky Charms cereal that features dragon-themed marshmallows when you add milk. The new, limited-edition cereal offering hits store shelves nationwide this month.

According to the brand, the new Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal has the same taste as the classic Lucky Charms, but with the "magical" twist. With just a splash of milk, white marshmallows transform to reveal their true colors: a yellow dragon, a pink dragon, a dragon egg, and a flame. It's new technology for the brand.

"Using our brand's first-ever marshmallow-revealing technology, we're bringing the magic associated with Lucky's charms to life," Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills said in a statement. "Every year we unveil more of Lucky's amazing adventures, and we're excited to introduce his new charms as he continues to explore the Magical Forest and uncover new powers."

The new cereal comes with its own story about how Lucky came to befriend the dragon as well: "Lucky's Hidden Dragon charms gave him the power to reveal what is hidden. Legend has it that a magical milk lagoon appeared right as Lucky was trying to outwit and escape the pesky kids who are always hot on his heels. By tossing the charms in the lagoon, the cascading milk waterfall revealed the charms' colors and powers, and Lucky was saved by a friendly dragon who flew him out of the lagoon and into the magical sky. Lucky's friendship with the dragon is just the latest of his epic adventures and the brand's innovations. Over the years, Lucky has shared his adventures by launching special edition charms featuring magic gems, galactic-themed shapes and, of course, the beloved unicorn."

Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal is available starting this month at retailers nationwide with a suggested price of $5.69. This is just the latest innovation for Lucky Charms. The brand has previously introduced varieties that turn milk colors — specifically a St. Patrick's Day edition that turns milk green.

Will you be checking out the new, limited edition Lucky Charms Hidden Dragon cereal? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.