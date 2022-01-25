Lucky Charms Is Bringing Back Its Cereal That Turns Milk Green for St. Patrick’s Day

With January ending in just a few short days, spring will be here before we know it and with it, St. Patrick’s Day. That means all sorts of green-themed treats are making their way to store shelves in time for the holiday and Lucky Charms is getting in on things as well. On Monday, Lucky Charms announced that they’re bringing back two seasonal favorites: Lucky Charms Limited Edition Green Milk Turn Cereal and Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes.

The Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms is a beloved favorite that features the same frosted oats cereal pieces fans know and love but with special St. Patrick’s Day-themed marshmallows. Included in those marshmallows are magical clover charms that turn milk green. It adds a bit of magic to the cereal bowl at breakfast time. Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms will be available at. major retailers nationwide at the end of January and will be available for a limited time while supplies last. They have a suggested retail of $4.73.

Also available for a limited time are Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes. These specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms cereal let cereal fans get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by building a leprechaun trap from the special packaging. They also include Lucky Charms-inspired treat recipes that everyone can enjoy — the “treat” in Traps and Treats! The limited-edition boxes will be available at major retailers starting this month and also have a suggested retail of $4.73.

And if you want to enjoy a Lucky Charms treat for St. Patrick’s Day, but a bowl of cereal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, Pillsbury has you covered for that. Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie Dough is headed to store shelves in time for St Patrick’s Day as well with the safe to eat raw straight form the package treats coming in packages that make 12 big cookies with a suggested retail of 3 packages for $8.

Will you be checking out Green Milk Turn Lucky Charms or the Lucky Charms Traps and Treats boxes? Is the Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Lucky Charms Cookie Dough more your speed? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.