Marvel & AriZona Team Up For New Drink

AriZona Iced Tea and Marvel are teaming up for a new drink. Called Super LXR Hero Hydration, the sports drinks are made to help "everyday heroes" in a range of activities like the gym, on the sports field, or in the classroom. It's the 30th birthday for AriZona Beverages and they're calling in some super friends to help celebrate with these new releases. In that initial lineup, there are four unique flavors that will help quench some thirst. That includes: Dragon Fruit Watermelon, Citrus Lemon Lime, Peach Mango and Açaí Blueberry. AriZona is touting lab research in their press release for the product, but they want to make sure things taste good. It sounds like those four variteties should handle the job quite well. Teaming with Marvel is something of a dream for the company as the brand has become synonymous with pop culture in ways that seemed unfathomable when the beverage company was founded. Check out the post announcing the partnership down below!

"When I started selling AriZona Iced Tea 30 years ago, my goal was to provide great-tasting and high-quality drinks all over the country. We've done that, but we're always looking to create new beverages to satisfy our consumers. Marvel is a beloved brand that has touched generations of fans around the world and continues to find unique ways to entertain, inspire and connect with them," Don Vultaggio, Founder and Chairman of AriZona Beverages told Marvel.com. "So, it just made perfect sense for us to work with Marvel to fuel the everyday hero with Super LXR and disrupt the category."

"We're always looking for unexpected ways that our fans can connect with the Marvel lifestyle and our iconic characters in their daily lives," added Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products. "That's why we're excited to introduce an innovative, new product in the beverage category with AriZona, a brand that has a strong reputation with consumers, and significant experience creating popular and affordable drinks that everyone can enjoy."

Here's how the company describes their lemon lime flavor: "Unleash the beast and hydrate your way to ultimate power with Super LXR Hero Hydration: Citrus Lemon Lime flavor! Channel ultimate brainpower (like Bruce Banner) and the total physical performance (like the Incredible Hulk) in just a few sips with this combo of delicious REAL lemon and lime juice with performance-boosting properties. Think electrolytes, nootropics, green tea extract, 13 vitamins and minerals, and ONLY 2g of sugar per bottle! PLUS, it's got the added boost of L-Carnitine, Choline & L-Glutamine, with fat-burning, muscle-building, and focus-enhancing properties. Get into Hulk-mode and smash your goals with Super LXR Hero Hydration: Citrus Lemon Lime flavor."

