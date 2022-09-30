Ryan Reynolds and Mint Mobile Team With AriZona Iced Tea for Hilarious Bundle Commercial

In addition to being an actor, producer, football club co-owner, and social media icon, Ryan Reynolds has become somewhat of a marketing maven. His companies, including Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, have caught attention on multiple occasions with hilarious and unexpected ad campaigns. After already breaking the Internet earlier this week with the first details surrounding Deadpool 3, including the reveal that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in the film, Reynolds is turning everyone's focus towards Mint Mobile in a delightful way. In a new video, which you can check out below, Reynolds and AriZona Iced Tea CEO Don Vultaggio announce a "partnership" between their two companies, built on the idea that AriZona's iconic iced tea has not changed its prices over decades.

The video, which involves Reynolds dumping AriZona tea on a cell phone, also culminates in the reveal that consumers will need to combine both products themselves, as opposed to getting a premade packaged deal. Still, the video proves to be a clever illustration of Mint's price point in the mobile carrier landscape.

"We're really risk-averse," Reynolds previously said of his Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin campaigns. "So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff. But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds added. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

What do you think of Ryan Reynolds' newest Mint Mobile ad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!