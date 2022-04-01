Does Jared Leto Drink Blood in Morbius?

✖

Morbius is flying into theaters tomorrow and things aren't looking good. The film's first reviews were lifted from an embargo earlier today, and it's being panned with an initial 16% Rotten Tomatoes score. The Jared Leto film is interesting, to say the least, because it's Marvel's second vampire-based solo film after the Blade franchise. Being that Michael Morbius you'd expect the character to drink blood in the film, and it seems that he does. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Leto revealed that the character did in fact drink blood.

"You know what? I can't even, I have no idea. You know, thankfully I blocked it out, but yeah, a lot times you know what the blood is actually corn syrup a lot of times," Jared Leto told ComicBook.com. "So you just have a mouth of corn syrup and food dye, I think, you know, but the blue blood as well was something completely different. I think someone whipped up something in the back, you know, hopefully it wasn't too putrid but yeah, there was a lot of that on set and, you know, it's a wild one."

Morbius features a major cameo from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its post-credits scene. It was revealed in one of the trailers for Morbius that Michael Keaton would reprise his role as Adrian Toomes, but it wasn't explained exactly how it would come to be. Even Keaton's Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland thinks that the multiverse is a wild idea, even stating that he wants to take on Leto's Morbius. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Holland revealed how he feels about taking on the Living Vampire.

That's tricky. I think the Vulture is going to be in there because he's my first and that was cool. I think Jake's [Gyllenhaal, Mysterio] got to be in there because he's my love. And I think Willem, the fight scenes that we have with Willem are crazy and so scary that it really was awesome to like, explore different kinds of Spider-Man action," Holland said before moving on to who he'd like to take on next. "I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it's more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire."

Morbius will hit theaters everywhere on April 1, 2022! The film stars Jared Leto, Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire.

