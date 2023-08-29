Barbie and Bratz Rivalry to Inspire New Series From CBS Studios

Now that Barbie has been adapted into a billion-dollar feature film, one aspect of the doll's history is headed to television. On Tuesday, it was announced that CBS Studios has acquired the rights to You Don't Own Me: How Mattel V. MGA Entertainment Exposed Barbie's Dark Side, a 2017 book from Orly Lobel. As the title suggests, the story chronicles the business rivalry between the Barbie and Bratz doll lines, as well as the parallel stories of the franchise's two creators, Barbie's Ruth Handler and Bratz's Carter Bryant. The adaptation of You Don't Own Me is expected to be scripted series, although it does not currently have a platform or network attached. The deal for the book's rights was reportedly made prior to Barbie's release, and prior to the ongoing WGA strike.

You Don't Own Me explores the dark side of the doll wars set against the cultural revolution that Barbie spawned, the subsequent backlash, and the cut-throat, high-stakes world of toys. It follows Handler and Bryant, the brilliant, tortured creators of Barbie and Bratz – two quintessential outsiders who create dolls that literally change the world but nearly destroy themselves in the process.

Will There Be a Barbie Sequel?

There continues to be a conversation about a possible Barbie sequel, which Mattel has expressed a desire to bring to fruition. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, there are currently no options or deals in place for director and co-writer Greta Gerwig, and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to return for a Barbie sequel. Robbie, in particular, is reportedly not obligated to return to her role of Stereotypical Barbie, but could return as a producer on a Barbie sequel if she wanted to.

As the report outlines, Warner Bros. Pictures "made overtures" about Gerwig possibly returning to direct a Barbie sequel, but her team delayed those talks until the first film's debut. With negotiations around new projects on hold until the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, there's a chance that Gerwig, Robbie, and Gosling could return for a new Barbie movie — but they would probably have to negotiate much more lucrative contracts, in response to the film's box office performance. Gerwig has indicated that she currently does not have any ideas for a sequel film.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," Gerwig revealed. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

