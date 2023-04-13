Matthew McConaughey Thinks Woody Harrelson Might Be His Biological Brother After Surprising Family Revelation

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have been co-stars multiple times over the year, with their most notable interaction being in True Detective Season One, and the duo are getting ready for their latest team-up with an Apple TV+ comedy. With a series titled Brother From Another Mother, there are sure to be shenanigans during the press run, and you'd be right if you guessed that. During a recent interview with Variety, McConaughey revealed a real-life connection between he and Harrelson that may prove that they are biological brothers.

"In Greece a few years ago, we're sitting around talking about how close we are and our families," McConaughey revealed. "And my mom is there, and she says, 'Woody, I knew your dad.' Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after 'knew.' It was a loaded K-N-E-W."

"We went on to unpack what this 'knew' meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson's] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there's possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a 'knew' moment. Look, it's a little easier for Woody to say, 'Come on, let's do [DNA tests],' because what's the skin in it for him? It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take a chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?' I got a little more skin in the game." McConaughey added.

HBO's Next Season of True Detective Will Premiere Soon

We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast.

HBO executive Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter this at they were looking for the right tone for this project. "It's safe to say we're working with a couple of writers to find that right tone and take," Bloys explained. "it's definitely an area that could be very interesting and I think it would be interesting with a new voice. Quality is what's going to guide us so if we end up with scripts that we do not feel are representative or are not high enough quality, we're not going to do something just to do it."

HBO has a brand new synopsis for this installment of True Detective: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

López serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Jodie Foster handles dual roles as star and executive producer. Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak also executive produce through PASTEL. Alan Page Arriaga will be writing the series and producing. Anonymous Content, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Nic Pizzolatto also executive produce.

