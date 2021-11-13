McDonald’s Employee’s TikTok Goes Viral After Being Hit With A 6,400 Item Order

An enormous McDonald’s to-go order has captivated the Internet, with an employee sharing the almost-unbelievable receipt on TikTok for all eyes to see. It doesn’t take much to become a viral sensation. All you need is the right mix of social media algorithms and a popular user sharing your post. When you add in an astounding 6,400 item order made at a McDonald’s, then you’re almost guaranteed to garner a very large audience to match the order. This McDonald’s request also had the distinction of having a four-hour request window.

The TikTok video by user @brittanicurtis23 (via PopCulture.com) is captioned, “When a customer calls and says they need 1,600 McChicken, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cokies in four hours….” Along with seeing the tired and exasperated look on @brittanicurtis23, we also see numerous boxes filled with McChicken, McDoubles, and cookies. Her post also states, “No lie, ya girl is TIRED!”

Even though it’s only been live on TikTok for three days, the McDonald’s post already has over 106K likes and 1,150 comments. That’s the kind of engagement social media influencers dream of. If you browse the many comments, you’ll learn that a local prison put in the order, and they prepaid before any of the items were cooked and packaged.

If you questioned how all of the food was kept warm while it was being prepared, our TikTok expert responded, “Try to hold them in watmers as long as possible, box right before sending them off and after they take them away… it’s on them to keep them warm LOL.”

At least it makes sense that a prison would be the customer putting in such a large to-go order. For one, not many individuals would be able to afford such a high bill. Secondly, you have to question who would eat that many McChickens and McDoubles.

