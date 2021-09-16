TikTok Merging Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth’s Faces Goes Viral

The Battle of the Chrises is an ongoing Hollywood debate that involves many famous men named Chris. Typically, a good Chris-off includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, and Chris Pratt. Well, thanks to an innovative TikTok user, you no longer have to choose between at least two of the stars. Hemsworth and Evans, who are known for playing Thor and Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, have been mushed together on the social media app by user @nat21hi. Warning: Handsome Alert!

“I morphed Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. I can’t,” @nat21hi wrote in the video. “Those eyes 😩,” they added in the caption. You can check out the video below:

As for Evans and Hemsworth and their futures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it seems Evans’ days of playing Steve Rogers have come to an end. “It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either,” Evans said in a chat with Scarlett Johansson. “There are other things that I’m working on right now. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab. It can’t be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together. It doesn’t feel, at this time, that would be a thing.”

Recently, Marvel Studios announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is playing the titular role, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers. Back in January, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the MCU. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, “News to me.”

However, fans will be seeing Hemsworth as Thor again in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie is being helmed by Taika Waititi and is also expected to feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film as Zeus.

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.