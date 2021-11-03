Marvel Fan Creates Avengers-Inspired Outfits in Epic TikTok

In the lead-up to Halloween, one fan of the Avengers got creative on TikTok and crafted his own fashionable outfits inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Using regular everyday clothing, TikTok and Twitter user Wisdom Kaye replied to a comment requesting him to make outfits out of Marvel heroes, which he also shared on both platforms. Taking pen to paper, Kaye sketched his first outfit in an ode to the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. What followed was an ensemble mimicking several heroes, including Hulk, Iron Man (from many of Tony Stark’s MCU appearances), Black Panther and Spider-Man.

The first look features Doctor Strange, as Kaye dons an oversized red coat serving as the Cloak of Levitation. At one point, the coat appears to hover in the air by itself, until it magically returns back on Kaye’s shoulder. Kay also recreates Stephen Strange’s multi-arm attack from Avengers: Infinity War. The Hulk ensemble consists of two green coats, a white hat and shoes with black shorts. Kaye’s unveiling for Iron Man pulls from the Mark 3 armor in the first Iron Man film, the Mark 5 armor from Iron Man 2, the Mark 42 Iron Man 3 armor, and Mark 50 from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Ngl this might be my favorite video pic.twitter.com/ZFVNv5LF7g — Wisdom Kaye (@modsiwW) October 19, 2021

Of course, the Black Panther display is an all-black coat, shirt, pants and boots, with black shades and hand gloves to really pull the look off. Finally, his Spider-Man could lean closer to Miles Morales than Peter Parker with street clothes (baseball cap, jacket, jeans and Nike sneakers).

The next MCU films appearing in theaters to close out 2021 are Eternals, opening Friday, and December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. A second No Way Home trailer allegedly leaked online this week, though Sony Pictures hasn’t moved to have it taken offline. This leak has incomplete special effects and many of the scenes revealed from the first trailer, which became the most-viewed trailer of all time in its first 24 hours. Avengers: Endgame set the previous record of 289 million views in 24 hours, with No Way Home pulling in 355.5 million views.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

