Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Goes Viral For Almost Unrecognizable New Look At Met Gala

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld was almost unrecognizable at the Met Gala and the pictures of her went viral on social media. The big event in New York was off and running last night. Every year, millions of users pour onto their platform of choice and discuss the fashion on display during the event. The Marvel actress’ ensemble included a new hairstyle and a whimsical dress. Most Avengers fans would see a blond bob and immediately guess Scarlet Johansson. But, that’s not the case here. The Hawkeye actress had the lighter hair color going and the slightly avant-garde dress as well. It was enough to disorient most onlookers that were used to her darker hair. It’s a nice combination, but many celebrity followers could not get over how different Steinfeld looked in that sea of cameras. You can check out some of the photos for yourself down below:

It was a big day for the actress as the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ series debuted. A lot of fans were wondering what Marvel had planned for the Hawkeye show. They got a huge taste of what was to come with this clip. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton is back as the archer and Steinfeld is playing Kate Bishop. She’s trying to follow in the footsteps of the hero and it all culminates in a Christmas adventure in New York City. Check out what Marvel had to say down below:

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway with Hawkeye, a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

