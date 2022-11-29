Free McDonald's for Life Could Be Yours With McGold Card

This upcoming holiday season could be monumental for the McDonald's enthusiast in your life, as the fast-food chain has announced the opportunity to score a fabled McGold Card, allowing the owner to score "free McDonald's for life." Just by ordering McDonald's using their app, you will be entered to win a McGold Card that can be shared with three other people, with the offer equating to two meals a week for 50 years. In addition to the McGold Card, McDonald's will also have various meal deals and will be releasing all-new merchandise as we head towards the holidays.

Per press release, "The weather outside may be frightful, but the spirit at McDonald's is sooo delightful. This December, we're kicking off the holidays and inviting fans to celebrate the season with friends and fam in the best way -- by sharing McDonald's. Introducing: the SZN of Sharing, a first-of-its-kind holiday celebration happening exclusively on the McDonald's App. From December 5th-25th, we're bringing you (and your crew) daily deals on your favorite menu items, cozy-yet-cool merch drops, and even the chance to win the iconic McGold Card (iykyk).

"What would you do if you had a McGold Card aka free McDonald's for life? Treat your work bestie to a morning McCafé coffee pick-me-up? Surprise your neighbors with mid-week McNuggets? Delight unsuspecting folks behind you in the Drive Thru with free dinner? This holiday season, there's only one way to find out! Starting December 5th, every purchase using the McDonald's App gets you one step closer to scoring a card not just for you, but also three of your besties, too (because as true fans know, McDonald's just tastes better when shared)."

"Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we'll make this McDonald's legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "Just by using the McDonald's App, everyone can experience the joy that comes with sharing McDonald's this holiday season."

"For fans who want to spread holiday cheer all year round, a $1 minimum purchase in the app gives you access to two exclusive merch drops on December 7th and 14th. The best part? The merch is perfect for you to enjoy with your squad -- from hanging matching stockings to twinning in matching PJs.

The December 7th merch drop will include Chicken McNuggets stockings (RIGHT?!), McDonald's Dream Order PJs, a McDonald's AM Wrapper Hoodie and PM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin or Cheeseburger prints, and a puzzle featuring your favorite McDonald's dipping sauces.

On December 14th, in partnership with Diamond Supply Co., the McDonald's merch drop will feature Hamburglar graphic tees, a hoodie, and a beanie.

"And of course, it's not the holiday season without sharing your favorite food with your crew. Move over milk and cookies -- because we're rolling out ALL the best food deals. You could buy a Big Mac or Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and get one for free, score FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets with a $1 minimum purchase, or even grab a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger. So, your holiday can be merry, bright, and delicious, no matter what! Whether you're sharing McNuggets or McDonald's for Life, it's truly the most wonderful time of the year with McDonald's SZN of Sharing."

You can head to the official McDonald's website for more details.

Will you be trying to score a McGold Card? Let us know in the comments!