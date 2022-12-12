New Super Mario Bros. Movie Clip Revealed via McDonald's Commercial

A new clip from Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie has been revealed in a rather unexpected manner. Even though The Super Mario Bros. Movie is still roughly four months away from hitting theaters, Nintendo has been showing off a lot more of the animated film in recent weeks. Now, yet another new look at the movie has come about thanks to a commercial from the fast food chain McDonald's.

Stemming from Portugal, this new McDonald's ad shows off a bit of new footage from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Although it's not clear if this clip will appear in the actual movie, what is shown is still in the same style as what we've seen in previous trailers. In short, this footage shows Mario jumping and flipping off of certain platforms in the Mushroom Kingdom before getting smacked by a Pirahna Plant. This look at the Pirahna Plant, in particular, is something that we haven't really seen before and gives us a better idea of what the iconic enemy type will look like in the film.

You can check out the new footage for yourself in the tweet below:

In the weeks and months ahead, it seems like Nintendo is only going to ramp up its ongoing promotion of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. As such, clips like this will probably start appearing far more often. And while it remains to be seen if a new trailer for the movie drops any time soon, we should get some deeper glimpses at some point before launch.

If you didn't already have the film's release date circled on your calendar, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters next year on April 7, 2023. Previous rumors have also suggested that it will be available to purchase and watch digitally the following month in May 2023.

What are your thoughts on The Super Mario Bros. Movie based on everything that has been shown off so far? Will you be heading to the theater to watch this movie for yourself once it arrives? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.