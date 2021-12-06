Miller High Life Giving Away Gingerbread Dive Bar Kits for the Holidays

Of all the fun traditions that make up the holiday season, there are few as delicious and fun as the gingerbread house. Not only do you get to flex a little bit of architectural creativity as you build your masterpiece, but you can eat the sweet treat as well. This year, Miller High Life decided to put a unique spin on the gingerbread tradition with the launch of their Gingerbread “Dive Bar” kits. The irreverent take on the gingerbread house went on sale on Monday with limited quantities available and sold out in just two minutes, but if you missed out you might be in luck. Miller High Life is giving away 15 of the Dive Bar kits.

Between December 8 and December 12, Miller High Life will give away 15 Gingerbread Dive Bar Kits at random to lucky fans, limit one kit per entry. Hopeful gingerbread dive bar owners can go to the official sweepstakes website here starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8th. It’s important to note that the sweepstakes is open only to U.S. legal drinking age consumers.

If you are unfamiliar with the Gingerbread Dive Bar kit, here’s what you need to know. The kit features premium gingerbread walls infused with Miller High Life as well as genuine vintage High Life wall art and nears miniaturized and made from sugar—including a customizable entrance sign. There’s a tiny select-o-matic jukebox rocking it out for the gingerbread people regulars at the bar, and edible pool table under dim lights that actually work as well as pretzel stick pool cues and candied pool balls. There’s also an outdoor pergola made from bar snacks and a branded bar floor along with Vermont maple syrup packets to help recreate a sticky floor that all the best dive bars have. There’s not a single detail missed with this kit.

“There’s no better place to enjoy The Champagne of Beers than a dive bar, and no better time to celebrate the simple moments that make life special than the holidays,” Tim Christmann, associate marketing manager for Miller High Life said in a blog post about the kits. “As people bring the dive bar experience home, we can’t wait to see how they’ll customize their gingerbread kits.”

The Miller High Life Gingerbread Dive Bar giveaway runs December 8 through December 12.

Will you be trying to be one of the lucky few to win a Gingerbread Dive Bar kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!