New Balance & Miller Teaming Up For Father's Day Sneaker Koozie

Now that it's June, Father's Day is right around the corner, and with the day to celebrate dad approaching, Miller Lite has teamed up with the maker of the "Dad Shoe", New Balance, to come up with the perfect gift: the Shoezie, which is quite literally a beer koozie made from a shoe. Miller Lite announced The Shoezie on Tuesday and this isn't just an insulated container for your beer that looks like a shoe. The Shoezie is actually fashioned from the classic New Balance 624 Trainer and is made with materials directly from New Balance shoes, only this take on the 624 Trainer is fitted not for feet, but beer.

"As The Original Light Beer, we are proud to celebrate all things beer and all things dad, and the Shoezie does just that," Sofia Colucci, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands, said in a statement. "When we dreamed up the Shoezie, there was only one brand to bring it to life and that was the maker of the classic 'Dad' Shoe,' New Balance. Together we want to thank all dads out there for keeping the grass cut, grilling those perfect meats, agreeing to the family dog, and of course, raising a Miller Lite, one can at a time."

"The Shoezie brings together brands that confidently celebrate their connection with dads," Jeff McAdams, Vice President of Global Marketing for New Balance said. "New Balance and Miller Lite are excited to come together this Father's Day to tip our hats to Dads everywhere and give them the opportunity to enjoy the day in comfort and in style."

It’s happening. The Original Light Beer + The Originators of the Dad Shoe. The Shoezie. A shoe for your beer. Coming Father’s Day. https://t.co/fz9yCPJds0 pic.twitter.com/iDbqN9GEtb — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) June 1, 2021

For those wanting to get their hands on a Shoezie, there are a few things you need to know. First, The Shoezie is a limited-edition item. Fans (ages 21 and over) looking to snag one will need to visit www.TheShoezie.com on Father's Day, June 20 for their chance to get one starting at 9 a.m. Central Time. Those lucky enough to get one will be notified before the end of Father's Day -- midnight June 21st. Rules for the giveaway can be found here and those wanting more information about The Shoezie can follow Miller Lite on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

What do you think about The Shoezie? Will you be trying to get one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.