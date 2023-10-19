Mrs. Butterworths Launching New Sugar Cookie Pancake Kit to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Elf

The holiday classic Elf turns 20 this year and Mrs. Butterworth's is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery to celebrate the beloved film's milestone birthday in a sweet way. The brand recently announced the release of a new, limited-edition Elf themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit as well as a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup — because, after all, Buddy the Elf has a great passion for syrup.

"Elf' is a holiday film full of joyful humor, and we're delighted to offer two products that embody that spirit," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new 'Elf'-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and specially bottled Syrup are treats that we're sure Buddy the Elf would love."

According to the brand, the new kit includes pancake mix, frosting and red and green sprinkles, all inside a special edition box. Pancakes are ready in minutes – just add water – and are especially delicious paired with Mrs. Butterworth's Syrup. As for the syrup, the thick, rich Original Mrs. Butterworth's recipe comes in a commemorative bottle that's sure to be your favorite. The design features Buddy the Elf in front of a snowy silhouette of New York City, topped with a green cap to match his outfit.

Both the kits and syrup are set to be available through the holiday season at both grocery stores and mass retailers as well as through ecommerce channels. The Pancake Kit has a suggested retail price of $6.99, while the Syrup has a suggested retail price of $4.19.

In Other Elf Inspired Snack News

Earlier this week, Goldfish announced their own, Elf-inspired snack, the new Goldfish Elf Maple Syrup Flavored Grahams. According to the brand, the snack is inspired by one of elves' four main food groups — syrup! The new grahams feature flavors like sweet brown sugar and butter as well as the taste of caramel and vanilla.

Of course, it's not just the flavor that is Elf-inspired. The new grahams also come in shapes inspired by Buddy the Elf. Those shapes include his hat and maple syrup jug. The new grahams will start rolling out to retailers nationwide starting November 1st and will be available for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1-ounce bag. Fans wanting to give them a try now can go online here and order a bag starting today.