Food Network Announces Elf on the Shelf Cooking Competition Series

Elf on a Shelf is getting a cooking show. On Wednesday, Food Network announced The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown (working title) is coming to the network as part of its holiday programming later this year. According to the network, the series will be a Christmas-themed showdown, joining the rest of Food Network's must-see holiday lineup.

Food Network describes The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown as being set in a whimsical holiday wonderland and featuring The Elf on the Shelf's Scout Elves challenging some of the best sweets makers from across the country to create the most magical and unexpected holiday creations ever seen. The series is being done in partnership with The Lumistella Company and is produced by Objective Media Group and All3 Media America for Food Network.

What is the Elf on the Shelf?

According to the Lumistella Company, the Elf on the Shelf is a "un-filled Christmas tradition that has captured the hearts of children everywhere who welcome home one of Santa's Scout Elves each holiday season. The tradition began with the book Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, first published in 2005 by Carol Aebersold. The book soon became a sensation and the tradition spread from the Aebersold family to millions worldwide.

"Scout Elves arrive at homes in a keepsake box set that features a storybook. The book explains that elves love to report to Santa to tell him about each day's activities! The best part? Kids love to maintain their best behavior when their Scout Elf is around. This way they are sure to be on Santa's nice list!" the Elf on the Shelf website explains.

