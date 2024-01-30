MTN DEW Lands Aubrey Plaza for Baja Blast Super Bowl Commercial

MTN DEW Baja Blast has entered the permanent lineup of the citrus-flavored soft drink brand, which is now pulling out all the stops in promoting the move. Tuesday, officials at MTN DEW not only unveiled plans to air a Baja Blast-centric ad during February's Super Bowl LVIII, but they also shared the star appearing in the ad. Aubrey Plaza is headlining the MTN DEW Baja Blast Super Bowl ad, showing fans they can also have a blast by drinking the tropical nectar.

In a teaser shared by MTN DEW on Tuesday, Plaza can be seen riding a dragon while saying how much fun she's having in her signature deadpan tone.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."

Both MTN DEW Baja Blast and MTN DEW Baja Blast Zero Sugar will be available in cans and bottles for the entirety of 2024, finding a spot alongside the regular MTN DEW offerings at your local store.

"Taco Bell and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it's been an extraordinary journey," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery added. "As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!"

Unless something changes, it's likely the bottled and canned Baja Blast will only be available this year for the drink's 20th anniversary, and will revert to being a year-round Taco Bell exclusive beginning once again in 2025.