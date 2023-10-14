Mountain Dew Is Bringing Back Iconic Halo 3 Game Fuel Flavor With Halo Infinite Bonuses

Mountain Dew is bringing back one of its most beloved flavors for Halo fans. There are few greater combos than Doritos, Mountain Dew, and a new blockbuster video game. It has become almost stereotypical to imagine those who are hardcore fans of shooters like Call of Duty or Halo are munching on these snacks. A lot of this began in the 2000s as gaming became increasingly prevalent and more mainstream to the point that they had marketing pushes on the scale of some of the biggest movies. Halo 3 had a massive campaign as it was one of the biggest Xbox 360 releases at that point, resulting in Microsoft teaming up with Burger King, Mountain Dew, and other brands to help promote the highly anticipated threequel.

One of the things that came out of this was the Halo 3 Mountain Dew Game Fuel flavor that was described as "Citrus Cherry". It had a unique limited edition design of Master Chief on the can, but of course, it only lasted for a limited time. Mountain Dew and Doritos would go on to be a big piece of future Halo games' marketing as well as Call of Duty. Just recently, Microsoft even teamed up with the two brands for Starfield. However, in November, gamers will be delighted to learn the Halo 3 Game Fuel is coming back with a new look. As part of a new promotion for Halo Infinite, you'll be able to get the Citrus Cherry Mountain Dew Game Fuel drink starting on November 6th. There will be Mountain Dew-themed cosmetic items including a green visor that players can earn in Halo Infinite during this time as well. On top of that, there will be a new playlist of remade Halo 3 maps in Halo Infinite. The following maps will be remade and playable during this time:

• Guardian

• Construct

• Blackout

• The Pit

• High Grounds

• Isolation

• Narrows

Feels like 2007 again 🥤



Stay calm for the return of MTN DEW Game Fuel November 6! @mtndewgaming #MTNDEWHaloWC pic.twitter.com/bej5ei3eUK — Halo (@Halo) October 14, 2023

And they're hosting a playlist of Halo 3 map remakes along with Mountain Dew themed map. pic.twitter.com/sUo1PfJnLp — Agent Strange (@PoweredbyidTech) October 14, 2023

This is a pretty neat little throwback and should make Halo fans very nostalgic. Halo Infinite is entering its fifth season later this month, so the tie-in couldn't be more appropriately timed. It seems that Modern Warfare 3 may not be doing a Mountain Dew promo this year as usual, instead opting to go with Monster Energy.