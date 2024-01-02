MTN Dew's Baja Blast Becomes Permanent Flavor (for the Next Year)

Summer is months away, yet MTN DEW Baja Blast is coming back in a big way. Tuesday, PepsiCo officials announced the summer-themed beverage is temporarily being added to DEW's permanent lineup. Now that the calendar reads 2024, the teal nectar turns 20 and to celebrate, MTN DEW is making the drink available in cans and bottles all year long. Given the drink is typically exclusive to Taco Bell save for two or three of the summer months, DEW's latest announcement is a sizable shakeup.

"MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way. Nothing's better than giving fans what they've asked for, with a few additional surprises to keep the celebration going all year long," MTN DEW Vice President of Marketing JP Bittencourt offered in a press release. "Thank you to all the BAJA BLAST lovers over the last 20 years. Because of you, everyone nationwide can now buy the beloved flavor in-stores and as always, at Taco Bell, all year long and earn rewards while doing so... that's a win-win."

Both MTN DEW Baja Blast and MTN DEW Baja Blast Zero Sugar will be available in cans and bottles for the entirety of 2024, finding a spot alongside the regular MTN DEW offerings at your local store.

"Taco Bell and MTN DEW BAJA BLAST have become an iconic duo satisfying the cravings of our fans for the past 20 years, and it's been an extraordinary journey," Taco Bell chief marketer Taylor Montgomery added. "As we embark on this BAJAVERSARY celebration with our friends at MTN DEW, we look forward to providing our loyal fans with more epic experiences and rewards to continue fueling their love for MTN DEW BAJA BLAST!"

Because of the anniversary, or BAJAVERSARY as DEW is calling it, various promotions will be held throughout the year, including the drink's first-ever Big Game spot during Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th.