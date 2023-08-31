Taco Bell Is Baja Blasting Its Way Into Ice Cream (But There's a Catch)

Taco Bell has long been synonymous with Baja Blast, a flavor of MTN DEW that's been given the honor of becoming a pop culture icon. The teal nectar has seen various forms throughout the years, including Taco Bell's special frozen Baja Blast and a series of its own spin-offs for the past few summers. Now, certain lucky Taco Bell fiends will be able to taste test Taco Bell's new Baja Blast ice cream.

Wednesday, the legendary taco joint revealed it's testing MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato at a location in southern California. According to the company, those hoping to try it can visit a location in Irvine, California (4101 Campus Drive, Irvine, CA 92612) to get their own gelato to-go. Through the test period, testers can buy the new concoction in a 3.6-ounce container for $2.99.

Baja Blast gelato is being tested in Irvine.



It’s being tested for PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/9mv6lxHAdI — Ef Rodriguez (@pug) August 30, 2023

"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal."

"Dew Nation's passion for BAJA BLAST runs deep," added Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "At PepsiCo, we love to create unexpected ways to thrill fans and are pumped to join forces with Taco Bell to turn the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST flavor they love into a refreshing gelato. We're confident Dew Nation is going to love the bold new spin we've put on this iconic flavor."

The test officially begins on Thursday, August 31st and will last for two weeks or until supplies run dry. For those unable to get to Irvine, CA by the middle of September, Taco Bell has something in mind for you as well. At the end of the chain's announcement on Wednesday it teased another Baja Blast "innovation" would be unveiled by the end of the year.

In Baja We Blast.