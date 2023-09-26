MTN DEW VooDew 5 Flavor Unveiled

For the first time during its Voo-Dew Era, MTN DEW teamed up with a candy company on its spooky season tradition.

For the fifth straight year, MTN DEW has released a mystery VooDew flavor. Though the past four years have included flavors that were generic takes on classic Halloween treats, the drink makers partnered with a candy company for the first time on this year's edition. Tuesday, DEW officials finally unveiled what this year's mystery flavor actually is. Major VooDew spoilers up ahead! Seriously. If you've yet to taste this year's VooDew and don't want to be spoiled before you manage to take a sip, proceed with caution otherwise your day may be ruined.

As most expected, this year's flavor is based on Airheads. Not just that, but MTN DEW VooDew 2023 is modeled after the candy maker's cherry flavor, something many guessed after their own taste tests.

What flavor is MTN DEW Voo-Dew?

Since it's introduction in 2019, Voo-Dew has been modeled around Halloween candy. The flavor in its first year was given a Candy Corn flavor while 2020 and 2021 were listed as "Fruit Candy Explosion" and "Fruit Candy Chews," respectively. 2022 was then a crossover between DEW's regular citrus flavors and "Sour Candy," though most thought it tasted a lot like Sour Patch Kids.

"For the fifth year in a row, MTN DEW® is continuing its Halloween tradition with the release of its latest mystery flavor – MTN DEW VOO-DEW. Each year, MTN DEW VOO-DEW merges the epic taste of a spooky treat with the iconic citrus notes of MTN DEW, to unleash a chilling flavor of Halloween with every sip," DEW officials said in a new statement.

They added, "Beginning September 2023, DEW® Nation can run to the store to grab and guess this limited-edition mystery flavor. Hint – this year's flavor notes might remind Halloween lovers of a very particular beloved trick or treat candy. Head to MountainDew.com to learn more."

MTN DEW Voo-Dew 5 is now available wherever regular MTN DEW is sold.