NASA Scientist Reveals Which Planet Could Host Alien Life

After a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, officials are left discussing what their next steps are when it comes to UFOs and UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena). As those in Washington try to get a select UFO committee established, one NASA official says they're certain aliens are taking residency out there amongst the stars, perhaps even on the surface of one of our celestial neighbors. In a new interview with The Sun, Dr. Michelle Thayer revealed it's her belief life could currently be found on Venus.

"I definitely think we'll find life on another planet," the astronomer told the tabloid. "I think that in our own Solar System, we're quite close to it but once again we don't have that 100 percent thing."

She added, "We see possible signs of life in the atmosphere of Venus. Possibly underneath the ice in the icy moons of Jupiter and Saturn. The Solar System may be teaming with simple life, microbial life. We just have to get that 100 percent certainty to say that we found it and we don't have that yet."

Earlier this year, scientists revealed they discovered certain molecules of Venus that are typically only produced living things. A team led by the University of Cardiff's Jane Greaves found evidence of phosphines in the Venusian atmosphere.

"We've made significant progress since we obtained the initial data in 2017," Greaves said in a chat with IFLScience. "We have now discovered phosphine on five separate occasions, allowing us to analyze its behavior. The focus is no longer solely on finding it; it's about understanding how it changes over time and what implications that might have."

"Finding it there shows that there really is a source either in the clouds or below the clouds," Greaves continued. "And that's really interesting because the clouds are the interesting part… because there might be a possibility, a long shot, that there might be some kind of living organisms there."

Are aliens real?

At no point during the aforementioned of the hearing was alien life confirmed to exist. Much of the discourse online has been centered on testimony from David Grusch, a former member of the intelligence committee who claimed under oath he had heard from colleagues the United States government had retrieved "non-human" biologics from UFO crash sites.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.