Netflix Teaming Up With American Horror Story Stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts for New Series

American Horror Story: Delicate costars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are teaming up with Netflix for a new series. On Saturday, it was announced that Netflix has acquired the series Calabasas from Kardashian, Roberts, and Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King (via Variety). The series will be based on the 2021 novel If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now by Via Bleidner. This is the latest project Netflix has teamed up with Kardashian for after having secured the rights to the comedy The Fifth Wheel last year.

Calabasas is set to follow a 16-year-old sheltered Catholic school girl who finds herself in unfamiliar territory when she transfers schools to Calabasas High. Kardashian will executive produce along with King and Lauren Wagner via Long Lake Media. Roberts, Karah Preiss, and Matt Matrtuski for Belletrist Productions and Alexandra Milchan for Crescentline will executive produce as well. King will write the series adaptation and will serve as showrunner.

Kardashian and Roberts currently costar in the twelfth season of American Horror Story, American Horror Story: Delicate. That series is headed into its season finale next week, "The Auteur". Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto, who makes a guest appearance early in the season.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

American Horror Story has also already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020 FX renewed the horror anthology series to Season 13, which means that while Season 12 did endure a delay in production due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes and no additional renewals have yet to be announced, there is still at least one more season of the long running anthology series yet to come.

Calabasas is in development at Netflix. Keep checking ComicBook.com for more updates on this project. American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays on F