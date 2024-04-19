American Horror Story: Delicate Finale Preview Released

Anna's Oscar dreams have come true, but she's about to discover exactly what that little gold man cost. FX has released a preview for "The Auteur", the finale episode of American Horror Story: Delicate. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, April 24th. In the preview, which you can check out for yourself below, Siobhan's true nature appears to be revealed when Anna tells her that she's a monster but her "friend" confirms that she's "so much worse".

Here is the official description for "The Auteur": "Her choices have unknowingly led to deadly consequences, but Anna can still have it all – for a price. Written by Halley Feiffer; directed by John J. Gray."

What is American Horror Story: Delicate About?

Based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition, in American Horror Story: Delicate, "After multiple failed attempts at IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her — and her pursuit of motherhood." The season stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Denis O'Hare, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Julie White, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Matt Czuchry, Odessa A'zion, and Zachary Quinto, who makes a guest appearance early in the season.

"It is essentially a horror novel about pregnancy," Valentine previously shared with Entertainment Weekly about her book. "It's a novel exploring not just the actual physical gruesomeness of what pregnancy is, but also the medical gaslighting that even modern, very privileged women experience as they're going through their pregnancies and the symptoms that I feel we as a culture still don't talk about for strange reasons."

Is American Horror Story: Delicate Faithful to Valentine's Book?

For fans of Valentine's book looking for a direct adaptation, American Horror Story: Delicate isn't exactly that. Even from the first episodes of the season, Delicate made some deviations from the novel, particularly in the roles of certain characters and a few of the other sequences. The biggest deviation between the book and American Horror Story, however, in that in the book Siobhan and her coven aren't sinister forces and are instead trying to save Anna and her baby while the show implies that the mysterious women have dark intent. Of course, as is the case with American Horror Story, anything can happen in that final episode so fans will have to wait until next week to see if there are any surprising twists in store.

While there was a delay in the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate, the series has already been renewed for Season 13. Back in 2020, FX renewed the horror anthology through to Season 13 which means that even with this delay, there is still at least one more season of the series to come.

American Horror Story: Delicate airs Wednesdays on FX.