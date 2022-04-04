Coke Debuts New Flavor That Tastes Like Pixels to Appeal to Gamers

Coca-Cola is trying to cut a bigger chunk out of the gamer market by introducing a new flavor that will (allegedly) taste like pixels. You read that right: pixels. “Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte makes the intangible taste of the pixel tangible,” Oana Vlad, senior director of strategy at Coca-Cola, told CNN. It’s “the Coca-Cola taste you know and love with bright elements upfront and refreshing with the finish… We believe it’s important to be present in the spaces where gamers play. Coca-Cola has long supported the gaming community.”

Zero Sugar Byte is the second new flavor from Coca-Cola Creations, which is tasked with coming up with innovative and marketable flavors for the company. To send up the signal flare to their core demographic (gamers) Coke debuted “Byte” in the metaverse via the Fortnite video game in late March, on an island called “Pixel Point” where Fortnite gamers can play different min-games within the game (“sensory inspired multiplayer mini-games”). To keep blurring the lines between games and reality, Coke is also going to incentivize gamers to actually pickup physical cans of soda, Coke will also be using pixelated labels on Byte products to give gamers phone access to an augmented reality game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will be available to buy online starting May 2nd (while supplies last). It will cost $15 for a two-pack in US markets, and only the zero sugar version will be available.

As stated, Byte is the second product that Coca-Cola Creations has launched: the first was the recently-announced “Space-Flavored” Cola, Coca-Cola Starlight:

Introducing Coca-Cola Starlight, the first limited edition sparkling beverage from Coca-Cola Creations. Experience a subtle cooling sensation as you enjoy the reddish Starlight beverage with a new, but familiar great Coca-Cola taste. Discover infinite possibilities from a new world with Coca-Cola Starlight before it’s gone.

“For over a century, Coca-Cola has maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. When we launched ‘Real Magic,’ we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory,” Vlad said during Starlight’s launch. “Coca-Cola Creations aims to surprise, delight and engage global audiences through magical and unexpected tastes, moments and collaborations – something we know our fans have come to expect from us.”

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte will go on sale, online, on May 2nd.