McDonald’s Sprite Has Fans Bubbling

McDonald’s Sprite has people all over the Internet losing it this weekend. Twitter is getting in their best jokes about the effervescent beverage. It’s commonly referenced as more volatile than normal Sprite is. Well, it all really comes down to the syrup vs carbonation distribution in the fountain drink dispensers. (For more information, there’s a great Spoon University article about it that you can check out.) Basically, using more syrup makes that more intense. McDonald’s brass also claims that they filter the water going into the machines twice, so that the sparkling water would be like bottled or store-bought quality. All of this helps add to the legend of the restaurants funniest drink. The memes have been around for a long time now, but check out some new additions down below.

Last year, the company decided to implement IBM’s artificial intelligence tech to help with drive-thru lanes. Of course, there was a ton of headlines about using computers to streamline the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/makkhall_/status/1478834096243621895?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“One of the things that we’ve learned in our 10 restaurants that we’ve done it is: How do you train a crew to actually not want to jump in as soon as they hear a question or a pause?” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski explained to Nation’s Restaurant News earlier this year. “We’ve had to do a little bit of training of ‘just keep your hands off the steering wheel, let the computer do its work.’”

“Most of those are not ready for prime time, nor will they be ready for prime time over the next five years or so,” Kempczinski added. “The level of investment that would be required, the cost of that equipment, we’re nowhere near to what the break-even would need to be from a labor-cost standpoint, to make that a good business decision for franchisees.”

Do you think the McDonald’s Sprite is magical? Let us know down in the comments below!

Will never forget this joke now

https://twitter.com/jennasaysquoi/status/1479858489958805509?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There’s always a Spider-Man angle

https://twitter.com/MYERSFEAR/status/1477731880346730504?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Big if true

https://twitter.com/dim18_/status/1479157156133969928?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Please don’t do this

https://twitter.com/adamgreattweet/status/1479816067379834886?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Musical cues are a running theme

https://twitter.com/NeoJane8/status/1479756745648087040?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The flash

https://twitter.com/imnotjustblack/status/1479212210899632132?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Probably true!!!

https://twitter.com/sihyeonbonk/status/1478615492172689411?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

No lies detected