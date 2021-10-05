Sprite Releasing Winter Cranberry Flavor With First-Ever Zero Sugar Alternative

Like it or not, but the calendar already reads October and soon, this year will ready itself to sail off into the sunset. In a matter of weeks, holiday decorations will begin surfacing at stores across the country (if they haven’t already), and the usual seasonal flavors will become available. This year again, Sprite drinkers can count the soda maker to release its wildly popular winter-time flavor Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry.

In fact, the winter-themed drink should be available beginning Monday, October 4th at most major retailers nationwide. In addition to the regular Winter Spice Cranberry flavor, Sprite is doing something entirely new this year — the company is launching a Zero Sugar alternative of the winter flavor for the first time ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the regular Winter Spiced Cranberry available in both 20-ounce and 2-liter bottles, Winter Spiced Cranberry Zero Sugar will be available in 2-liter bottles wherever soda is sold.

“We continue to listen to our fans, who love the taste of Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry but have been asking for a zero-calorie version, by taking steps to provide options for everyone during the holiday season,” Emily Hecker, Coke associate brand manager, said in a press release.

Sprite Cranberry was first released in 2013 and quickly a fan favorite amongst those getting ready for the holidays. Beginning in 2019, the company revisited the formula for the drink and updated it to its current Cranberry Sprite configuration.

“Everyone shows love and joy during the holidays, but no one as uniquely as young Black people whose humor and vernacular spread cheer with a little extra spice and uplift—just like Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry,” added A.P. Chaney, director of creative strategy, sparkling flavors. “Our creative leans into expressions of Black joy, which are always ‘extra’ but never too much, and celebrates the spirit of connection we all crave more than ever.”

This year’s Winter Spiced Cranberry marketing campaign will feature UNWRP, a Black-owned custom giftwrap company. As a part of the promotional cycle, UNWRAP has created a limited-edition Sprite gift-wrap soda fans can use to wrap their gifts this year. That wrapping paper is available only through giveaways currently being held on official Sprite social media channels — see @sprite — and online at Sprite.com.